Coinbase vs. SEC: potential impact of a spot Bitcoin ETF approval
- SEC sued Coinbase for offering unregistered services over one year ago.
- The legal drama seems unnoticed as markets focus on imminent Bitcoin ETF approval.
- Coinbase remains a top choice for ETF applicants.
The legal fight between SEC and exchange Coinbase appears overlooked as markets stare at the January 10 deadline for spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund approval deadline.
Meanwhile, an ETF authorization might see Coinbase cementing its market relevancy by offering custody and trading services to leading financial institutions, including BlackRock and Grayscale.
SEC vs. Coinbase legal battleCopy link to section
The legal drama began when the Securities and Exchange Commission sued the trading firm for operating as an unlicensed broker, clearing agency, and exchange. While the exchange’s CEO promised a win against the regulator, it hasn’t been an easy journey.
Meanwhile, SEC chair Gary Gensler has emphasized that service providers in the crypto market should adhere to securities laws and prioritize investor protection.
ETF approval and CoinbaseCopy link to section
SEC approving a spot BTC ETF could help Coinbase build its reputation by offering custody and trading services to renowned financial institutions. Nevertheless, some experts trust the regulator defeating Coinbase (in the ongoing legal combat) could complicate things by affecting the exchange’s custodial function.
Coinbase and ETF applicantsCopy link to section
Exchange-traded fund applicants, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and BlackRock, prefer Coinbase for custody solutions.
Custody services will see increased attention upon acceptance of the first spot Bitcoin ETF in the United States.
Investors depend on custodians for the safety of their crypto assets, and the exchange’s dominance in this area makes it a top choice for most players. That underscores Coinbase’s increasing importance within the cryptocurrency sector and its role in the future of digital assets.
Final thoughtsCopy link to section
While market players eagerly await an exchange-traded fund approval, Coinbase is possibly preparing to play a vital role in serving ETF applicants. While that showcases the exchange’s importance in the market, the outcome of the ongoing legal fight with the SEC might affect Coinbase’s role within the crypto world and its future undertakings.
