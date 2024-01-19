Bitcoin ETFs spark investor frenzy, but will the momentum sustain?

The recent launch of a new batch of U.S. bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has garnered substantial investor attention, marking a significant moment in the cryptocurrency market.

In just the first three days of trading, investors have injected a remarkable $1.9 billion into nine new ETFs that track the spot price of bitcoin.

This robust inflow surpasses the initial performance of previous landmark ETFs, setting a promising yet uncertain trajectory for these novel financial instruments.

Background and launch success

Copy link to section

Bitcoin ETFs represent a pivotal development in the integration of cryptocurrency into mainstream financial markets. Their approval and launch have been long-awaited by investors seeking exposure to bitcoin without the complexities of direct cryptocurrency ownership.

The new ETFs’ success outpaces the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF, which attracted a record $1.2 billion in its first three days in 2021, and even the SPDR Gold Shares ETF, which drew $1.13 billion after its 2004 launch.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

This strong initial response indicates a significant appetite among investors for bitcoin-related products, signalling confidence in the cryptocurrency’s future.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Market response and Bitcoin’s performance

Copy link to section

Despite the enthusiastic market response to these ETFs, bitcoin’s price has declined by over 8% since their launch on January 11. This drop follows a rally fuelled by anticipation of the ETFs’ approval by the SEC.

The market’s reaction reflects the inherent volatility of bitcoin and the cautious optimism surrounding these new investment vehicles. The sustainability of the inflows remains uncertain, as market participants gauge whether the interest in these ETFs will persist amid the cryptocurrency’s notorious price swings.

Andrey Stoychev of Prime Brokerage, Nexo, says,

On the macro front, Bitcoin’s appeal will be put to the test when the Fed pivots to reduce interest rates, thus opening the doors to more accessible funding and, by extension, an appetite for risk-on assets, such as stocks and digital assets. Historically, Bitcoin has spiked on favourable news from the Fed, which in turn has always attracted activity from retail and institutional investors.

Fee structures and competitive landscape

Copy link to section

The fee structure is a critical factor in the attractiveness of these new ETFs. With fees ranging from 0.19% to 0.39%, they offer a more cost-effective option compared to existing products like the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which charges a 1.5% fee.

BlackRock and Fidelity, attracting significant inflows, have implemented competitive fee strategies to capture market share. This aggressive pricing, combined with strong brand recognition, has positioned them favourably against competitors in the burgeoning bitcoin ETF market.

Crypto analyst and Blockchain consultant Anuj Chaudhary says,

The adoption of cryptocurrencies by institutions has sparked a two-sided debate. Some argue that institutional adoption is crucial for legitimizing cryptocurrencies and boosting their popularity. Ironically, Bitcoin maximalists contend that Bitcoin ETFs spell trouble for Bitcoin itself, decentralisation, and the fight against institutional control. Exchange-traded Bitcoin Funds have now become a reality, and Wall Street’s biggest investors have officially joined the digital asset space. On the first day alone, these ETFs witnessed over $6 billion in trading volume, with Greyscale’s ETF almost breaking the record for the most traded on its debut. A couple of day later Greyscale’s Bitcoin ETF saw outflow of funds. This shows demand among retail investors in regulated markets who seek store of value and protection against inflation, and it is not for the ones who seek “quick riches”.

Future prospects and institutional adoption

Copy link to section

The future of these bitcoin ETFs hinges on their ability to attract sustained interest from both retail and institutional investors. While their initial success is notable, the challenge lies in securing long-term inflows and acceptance as a staple in diversified investment portfolios.

Institutional adoption, in particular, will be a significant milestone, potentially providing stability and maturity to the market. The next six months will be crucial in determining how these ETFs fit into broader investment strategies and whether they can overcome the hurdles of bitcoin’s volatility and regulatory scrutiny.

Stoychev adds

Halving aka the next big thing on everyone’s mind now that the spot ETF approval has been done and dusted.If the demand for exposure to Bitcoin via ETFs continues, it’s the basic laws of supply and demand that come into play. This is especially notable after the 50% reduction in the freshly-mined BTC supply resulting from the Bitcoin Halving. These factors would warrant sustained interest in Bitcoin, leading to a continued flow of capital towards the newly introduced ETFs.



The launch of the new U.S. bitcoin ETFs marks a watershed moment in cryptocurrency’s journey towards mainstream acceptance. Their initial success reflects a growing investor appetite for bitcoin exposure through traditional investment vehicles.

However, the road ahead is fraught with uncertainties related to market acceptance, regulatory challenges, and the inherent volatility of bitcoin. As these ETFs navigate the complex financial landscape, their performance will not only shape investor sentiment but also potentially redefine the role of cryptocurrencies in the broader investment world.

To conclude, Chaudhary says,

Interestingly, BlackRock has started loading its BTC bags. Trends to focus in the near future are BlockRock’s Bitcoin holdings, upcoming Bitcoin halving, and global crypto regulation.