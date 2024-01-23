Pullix (PLX) and Binance Coin (BNB) to lead altcoin rally as Bitcoin (BTC) loses strength

Follow Invezz on Telegram , Twitter , and Google News for instant updates >

The cryptocurrency market remains red, with Bitcoin losing around 3% in the past day to press time levels of $39,881. The leading crypto dropped 6.49% in the past seven days. As bears dominate BTC, Pullix (PLX) and Binance Coin (BNB) remain stable.

Bitcoin is susceptible to another drop

Copy link to section

BTC plunged beneath $40K for the first time in 2024 after dropping around 3% within the past day. The asset’s price actions over the last three weeks indicate the sell-the-news concept after the U.S. approved spot Bitcoin ETFs.

Moreover, miners, short-term holders, and Grayscale Investments add to the bearish case with significant sell-offs. Also, FTX & Alameda liquidated BTC worth around $1.1B amid its repayment procedure.

In that context, crypto analyst Scott predicted a Bitcoin dip towards $34K once the dominance crypto loses momentum at the $39K region.

$BTC 40401 , 39268 next , below that theres a bit of drop to 34k pic.twitter.com/6E4KS6OOL0 — Scott (@FL34786) January 19, 2024

The expert expects the BTC price to continue plunging towards the support area at the $34K value area in the upcoming weeks.

Featured Broker Looking to invest? Invest and trade CFD stocks, ETFs, digital assets & commodities in minutes with our highest-rated broker. 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Open your account 76% of retail CFD accounts lose money. Ad

Pullix (PLX) attracts attention with noteworthy success

Copy link to section

Pullix celebrates early success as it attracts global attention with its ongoing presale. The project has raised over $4.28 million at stage six, showcasing investor trust for its long-term potential.

Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market analysis? Sign-up for the Invezz newsletter, today.

Pullix sees increased optimism due to its potential to revolutionize digital trading with a hybrid ecosystem that taps the capabilities of centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The one-of-a-kind exchange will use PLX as the governance token. Meanwhile, the “trade-to-earn” coin will allow users to enjoy rewards and passive income while utilizing the platform and participating in different trading challenges.

Unlike other DEXs or CEXs, the easy-to-use Pullix will offer fixed income to its loyal users. PLX is the exchange’s vehicle for cashback services, promotional offers, and reward distribution.

Interested players can purchase PLX at its current price of $0.08 and anticipate substantial returns as experts predict upsurges to the $1 mark.

Binance Coin ready for a massive breakout

Copy link to section

BNB has maintained sideways price actions within the last few weeks. The altcoin maintained beyond the $300 mark despite Bitcoin’s slide, and the increasing momentum highlight longer-term stability.

Binance Coin surged over 50% in the past three months to steady above $300. Moreover, the $15.69B daily trading volume helps keep the altcoin afloat. BNB trades near $311 at this publication, displaying a solid comeback. Moreover, the steady underlying demand could propel the alt beyond its near term resistances.

📊 NEUTRAL: #BNBUSDT | $BNB | 4h



BNB price is facing resistance at $317 to $321 and $330, but indicators suggest a potential recovery.



⚡️ Fast Insights: https://t.co/wfDqnUHExV pic.twitter.com/1sJgUkwm8G — Crypto | #1 Free Signals (@best_analysts) January 21, 2024

That will open the upward path towards the 52-week peak at $352 under supportive market conditions.

You can find more details about Pullix and PLX presale on their website.