Bitbot price outlook as OpenAI plans to unveil a Google search competitor 

Artificial Intelligence cryptocurrencies display upside stances as OpenAI confirms plans to announce a Google search competitor on 13 May 2023.

AI Telegram trading bot Bitbot (BITBOT) reflected the bullishness as its ICO approaches the targeted $3,546K.

OpenAI’s upcoming Google search competitor

ChatGPT’s firm OpenAI challenges Google’s dominance with a new tool, set to launch on 13 May 2024.

OpenAI will reportedly announce their Google search engine competitor next Monday



It will be powered by ChatGPT



(via @Reuters) pic.twitter.com/d7MThaQF0N — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 9, 2024

OpenAI created ChatGPT as a chatbot that uses the latter’s top-notch AI technology to enable users to steer various text conversations and receive human-like feedback.

Meanwhile, the artificial intelligence-driven search engine tool will allow ChatGPT to draw data from the internet and cite information sources, including Wikipedia.

AI tokens rally amid bullish catalysts

AI cryptocurrencies brace for a lively week while riding on optimism from Nvidia and Microsoft moves the artificial intelligence market.

Near Protocol, Render, and The Graph led the upside, gaining 3%, 4%, and over 10% in the past day.

Other AI digital coins that posited impressive gains include Worldcoin and the Akash Network, propelling the sector’s market cap towards $40 billion, up 6% within the last 24 hours.

Bitbot re-energized

Telegram-based trading bot Bitbot attracts attention as market participants explore profitable opportunities in AI digital assets.

The project is catching headlines as its ICO accelerates during the final stages, with about $300K remaining to attain the presale target.

Investors are likely securing BITBOT coins in massive numbers before the trading bot arrives on crypto exchanges.

Bitbot’s top-notch features, including AI-centered copy trading, Gem Scanner tool, and non-custodial solutions, set BITBOT for remarkable performance during the next bull run.

The digital coin trades at $0.018 in stage 13 of its presale, and analysts trust the project has all it takes to explode 50X in 2024.

You can find more details about Bitbot here.