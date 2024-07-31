Crypto analysts bullish on FLOKI after recent Bitstamp listing
- Floki Inu's listing on Bitstamp boosts legitimacy and visibility with new trading pairs.
- Analysts predict a bullish trend for Floki, despite a recent market dip.
- Bitstamp will offer fee-free trading for FLOKI/EUR and FLOKI/USD for the first month.
Floki Inu (FLOKI), the popular dog-themed meme token, recently achieved a milestone by listing on Bitstamp, one of the oldest and most reputable cryptocurrency exchanges.
Flowing the listing, analysts and crypto traders are optimistic about Floki’s potential to rebound strongly despite a recent downturn in its market metrics, with predictions of an impending bullish trend.
FLOKI now listed on Bitstamp
FLOKI’s listing on Bitstamp represents a major advancement. The listing includes two major trading pairs, FLOKI/EUR and FLOKI/USD, and is offered with fee-free trading for the first month.
As one of Europe’s largest and most regulated cryptocurrency exchanges, Bitstamp’s endorsement provides Floki Inu with increased legitimacy and visibility in the market.
This development is particularly noteworthy given Bitstamp’s reputation and its recent acquisition by retail trading platform Robinhood, which adds further credibility to Floki’s market presence.
Analysts bullish on FLOKI
The listing of Floki Inu on Bitstamp has ignited optimism among traders and analysts.
Crypto Tony, a well-known analyst, has been vocal about Floki’s bullish potential following the Bitstamp listing.
Tony’s analysis suggests that despite recent bearish momentum, Floki is set to form a bullish pattern known as an inverse head and shoulders.
He predicts that the token’s price might dip to $0.00015500 before rallying to break the $0.0002090 level and establish it as a new support level.
Tony’s optimism extends to forecasting a new high of $0.0002400, viewing the recent price decrease as merely a corrective phase.
In addition to these insights, Posty, a popular trader on X, believes in an “up-only trend” for Floki, suggesting that the token’s recent dip could be a temporary setback before a stronger upward movement.
Crypto Scofield, another highly followed trader, sees Floki as well-positioned to follow Dogecoin’s movements, given its historical performance and strong fundamentals.
Furthermore, Chimp of the North, a crypto trader known for analyzing trends, forecasts that Floki will experience a consolidation phase before resuming its upward trend. His analysis reinforces the view that Floki’s listing on Bitstamp could pave the way for significant gains as market conditions improve.
With positive forecasts from experts like Crypto Tony, Posty, Crypto Scofield, and Chimp of the North, there is a strong belief that Floki is well-positioned for a bullish turnaround.
As the market continues to react to this development, Floki’s performance remains closely monitored for signs of a potential price surge.
